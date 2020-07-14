Davenport police arrest man in connection with May shooting

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at 5:06 p.m. May 10 in the 1300 block of Judson Avenue.
Deandre Julian Hensley, 25, of Davenport, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery in that incident. The charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 year, 70%, or 17 and-a-half years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
Hensley also is charged with being a felon on possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
Hensley was arrested Sunday along with Kylea Dapri Cartwright Jr., 24, of Bettendorf. Hensley was driving a stolen 2020 Volkswagen Arteon that had been reported stolen May 20 out of Oak Lawn, Illinois. Both men also are charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
Cartwright also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-first offense for possessing cocaine. That charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.
According to the arrest affidavits for Hensley filed by Davenport Police Detective Bryan Butt, on May 10, Hensley and another person approached the vehicle the victim was operating. Hensley got into the back seat of the vehicle while the other person stood at the driver’s side window. Both Hensley and his accomplice brandished guns and demanded money from the victim.
When Hensley and his accomplice could not find any money, Hensley got out of the vehicle.
As the vehicle sped away, Hensley and his accomplice shot at the vehicle striking the victim in the arm.
Hensley was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $35,000, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing for Hensley is scheduled for Wednesday in Scott County District Court.
Cartwright was released Monday after posting 10% of an $11,000 bond through a bonding company. A preliminary hearing in his case is set for July 28 in Scott County District Court.
