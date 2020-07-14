Davenport police arrest man in connection with May shooting

Davenport police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting incident that occurred at 5:06 p.m. May 10 in the 1300 block of Judson Avenue.

Deandre Julian Hensley, 25, of Davenport, is charged with one count of first-degree robbery in that incident. The charge is a Class B felony that carries an automatic prison sentence of 25 year, 70%, or 17 and-a-half years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.

Hensley also is charged with being a felon on possession of a firearm, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Hensley was arrested Sunday along with Kylea Dapri Cartwright Jr., 24, of Bettendorf. Hensley was driving a stolen 2020 Volkswagen Arteon that had been reported stolen May 20 out of Oak Lawn, Illinois. Both men also are charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Cartwright also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-first offense for possessing cocaine. That charge is a serious misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to one year in the county jail.