Davenport police arrest man on outstanding burglary, drug and weapons warrants after pursuit

Irving was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $64,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25 in Scott County District Court.

Irving already has served time in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

In January 2010, Rock Island police officers arrested Irving and found him in possession of .25-caliver Winchester ammunition and a Raven Arms Model MP-25 .25-caliber pistol. At the time Irving had been convicted of a felony in Rock Island County, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, on Jan. 25, 2011, Irving was sentenced to 48 months, or three years, in federal prison followed by three years on supervised release.

He violated his supervised release in 2015 by being in possession of marijuana and for charges in Rock Island County of aggravated battery to a peace officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 21, 2016, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, he was sentenced to 24 months on conditional discharge for the marijuana possession while the other charges were dismissed.