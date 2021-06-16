Davenport police arrest man on outstanding burglary, drug and weapons warrants after pursuit

A 30-year-old Davenport man wanted on numerous warrants was arrested by Davenport Police on Wednesday after a short vehicle pursuit.
Darrien Darvon Irving, also known as Darrien Darvin Irving, is charged with one count of first-degree burglary. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
He also is charged with possession with the intent to deliver 19.45 grams of crack cocaine. The charge is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.
According to the arrest affidavit on the drug charge filed by Davenport Police Officer the normal dosage of is one-tenth of a gram, meaning that Irivng allegedly had enough crack for 194 hits.
Irving also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, both Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.
He also is facing misdemeanor charges of eluding, driving with a revoked license, assault, interference with official acts, failure to provide auto insurance and failure to maintain control of a vehicle.
Police said that at 6:50 p.m. Wednesday it spotted Irving in the 500 block of West 65th Street. A pursuit began, but police were able to stop Irving by using a PIT, or Pursuit Intervention Technique.
Irving was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $64,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 25 in Scott County District Court.
Irving already has served time in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
In January 2010, Rock Island police officers arrested Irving and found him in possession of .25-caliver Winchester ammunition and a Raven Arms Model MP-25 .25-caliber pistol. At the time Irving had been convicted of a felony in Rock Island County, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, on Jan. 25, 2011, Irving was sentenced to 48 months, or three years, in federal prison followed by three years on supervised release.
He violated his supervised release in 2015 by being in possession of marijuana and for charges in Rock Island County of aggravated battery to a peace officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.
On Nov. 21, 2016, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, he was sentenced to 24 months on conditional discharge for the marijuana possession while the other charges were dismissed.
Federal authorities then took Irving into custody and he was charged with violating his term of supervised release by being in possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 10, 2017, Irving was sentenced to 24 months, two years, in federal prison.