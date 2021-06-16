Davenport police arrest man on outstanding warrants after pursuit

In January 2010, Rock Island police officers arrested Irving and found him in possession of .25-caliver Winchester ammunition and a Raven Arms Model MP-25 .25-caliber pistol. At the time Irving had been convicted of a felony in Rock Island County, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

During a hearing in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, on Jan. 25, 2011, Irving was sentenced to 48 months, or three years, in federal prison followed by three years on supervised release.

He violated his supervised release in 2015 by being in possession of marijuana and for charges in Rock Island County of aggravated battery to a peace officer, attempt to disarm a police officer, obstruction of justice and possession of a controlled substance.

On Nov. 21, 2016, during a hearing in Rock Island County Circuit Court, he was sentenced to 24 months on conditional discharge for the marijuana possession while the other charges were dismissed.

Federal authorities then took Irving into custody and he was charged with violating his term of supervised release by being in possession of a controlled substance. On Jan. 10, 2017, Irving was sentenced to 24 months, two years, in federal prison.

Irving was released from federal prison on June 22, 2018, according to electronic records of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

