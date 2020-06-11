Davenport police arrest man on sexual abuse charges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Davenport police have arrested a Bettendorf man on sexual abuse charges.

Ian Tyler Miller, 18, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective A. J. Poirier, an investigation into a report of sexual abuse was started March 4 with one victim and another investigation began March 18.

In each of the incidents Miller is alleged to have committed at least one sex act with a victim under the age of 12.

Miller was arrested Thursday and was being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.

He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court.

