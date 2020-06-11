Davenport police arrest man on sexual abuse charges

Davenport police have arrested a Bettendorf man on sexual abuse charges.
Ian Tyler Miller, 18, is facing two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Each of the charges is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective A. J. Poirier, an investigation into a report of sexual abuse was started March 4 with one victim and another investigation began March 18.
In each of the incidents Miller is alleged to have committed at least one sex act with a victim under the age of 12.
Miller was arrested Thursday and was being held without bond in the Scott County Jail.
He is expected to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court.
