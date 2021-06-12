Davenport police arrest man with meth and AKM pistol

A Burlington, Iowa, man awaiting drug trials in both Louisa and Des Moines counties was arrested early Saturday by Davenport police after officers seized methamphetamine and an AKM firearm from him while investigating a domestic disturbance.
Julian Darnell Black, 27, is charged in Scott County District Court with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Black also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.
He also faces one count each of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years, and assault causing bodily injury, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year. Black also is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and domestic abuse-assault-first offense, each of which is a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
At 4:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were sent to 711 W. 16th St. to investigate a domestic disturbance.
The victim and Black have four children together. The victim told officers that Black had punched her several times in the face, leaving her with a bloody nose as well as bruising and swelling on her right cheek and forehead.
Another woman who tried to help the victim also was struck in the face by Black, who then tried to hit the woman with a cinder block.
Black had a bag that was taken from him by police. Officers seized two plastic baggies that were inside the bag. Inside the first baggie was 27.90 grams of methamphetamine. In the second baggie was 20.55 grams of methamphetamine.
The normal hit of meth is one-tenth of a gram that usually sells for $20-$25, police have said.
Officers also seized from the bag a loaded Romarm/Cugir 7.62 Draco, also known as an AKM pistol.
Black has felony convictions in Des Moines County for first-degree theft and willful injury causing bodily injury in 2012 and second-degree attempted burglary in 2015, and is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
Police also seized from the bag $800 in cash.
Black was booked into the Scott County Jail. He made a first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court where his bonds total $40,000, cash or surety, for the new Scott County charges, $20,000,cash or surety for the Des Moines County charges, and $50,000 cash-only for the Louisa County charges.
In June of 2019, Black was charged in Des Moines County with possession with the intent to deliver marijuana and possession of contraband (marijuana) in a correctional facility, the Des Moines County Jail. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry prison sentences of five years. He also was charged with driving while his license is revoked, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
After posting bond, Black failed to abide by the terms of his pretrial release and eventually absconded. He was to have attended a pre-trial conference in Des Moines County District Court on June 23, 2020, but never showed.
An arrest warrant has been issued with a bond of $20,000, cash or surety.
On April 26, 2020, Black was arrested by Wapello Police on a charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine after officers seized more than 5 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine, or MDMA, also known as ecstasy. The charge is a Class B felony that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Black was able to post a $3,500 cash-only bond through Statewide Cash Bonds of Waterloo.
Arraignment in that case was set for June 12, 2020, in Louisa County District Court. Black failed to show for arraignment. An arrest warrant was issued and his bond is set at $50,000, cash only. The original $3,500 bond was forfeited to the county.
Black has been on the lam from both the cases in Des Moines and Louisa counties until his arrest by Davenport police early Saturday.