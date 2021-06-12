Davenport police arrest man with meth and AKM pistol

Another woman who tried to help the victim also was struck in the face by Black, who then tried to hit the woman with a cinder block.

Black had a bag that was taken from him by police. Officers seized two plastic baggies that were inside the bag. Inside the first baggie was 27.90 grams of methamphetamine. In the second baggie was 20.55 grams of methamphetamine.

The normal hit of meth is one-tenth of a gram that usually sells for $20-$25, police have said.

Officers also seized from the bag a loaded Romarm/Cugir 7.62 Draco, also known as an AKM pistol.

Black has felony convictions in Des Moines County for first-degree theft and willful injury causing bodily injury in 2012 and second-degree attempted burglary in 2015, and is prohibited by law from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

Police also seized from the bag $800 in cash.

Black was booked into the Scott County Jail. He made a first appearance Saturday in Scott County District Court where his bonds total $40,000, cash or surety, for the new Scott County charges, $20,000,cash or surety for the Des Moines County charges, and $50,000 cash-only for the Louisa County charges.