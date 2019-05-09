Multiple people were arrested after they ran from a stolen car that was stopped in a PIT maneuver by Davenport police late Wednesday.
The vehicle led police on a chase that began at 10:54 p.m. and ranged from West 14th and Marquette streets to north on Harrison street going against one-way traffic and then on to East Central Park Avenue.
Davenport Police Cpl. Brandon Koepke was able to use the PIT, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, to cause the car to crash on the corner of East Central Park Avenue and Iowa Street.
The chase did not last very long, only a matter of minutes, before police had the vehicle cornered and were taking those who fled from it into custody.
Police formed a perimeter around the area and were able to capture at least four people from the vehicle, including a woman who proclaimed it was all “gang stuff.”
The car they were in was a Subaru Crosstrek that had been stolen out of Rock Island.
There were no reports of injuries.
More information will be released after police complete their investigation.
