Davenport Police arrest parolee after seizing two firearms

A Rock Island man on parole out of the Illinois Department of Corrections for convictions in Cook County that include armed robbery, aggravated DUI, aggravated fleeing and reckless homicide, was arrested by Davenport Police on Wednesday for possessing two firearms as a felon.

Huson Jammil Ellison, 38, is charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 5 years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Daniel Reeves, at 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police were sent to 1612 W. 13th St., in response to a shooting incident.

During a consent search of a blue Chevrolet Traverse that Ellison admitted to driving, officers seized two firearms.

Witnesses on the scene told police that Ellison had one of the guns, a pistol, in his right hand during the shooting incident.

As a convicted felon, Ellison is prohibited from possessing a firearm or ammunition.

During a first appearance hearing Thursday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Catherine Cartee scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for Dec. 29.

Ellison was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $50,000.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records, Ellison was admitted into the Illinois prison system on Nov. 21, 2013, after being convicted of two counts of armed robbery with a firearm, attempted aggravated robbery, armed robbery, armed robbery without a firearm, aggravated DUI, reckless homicide, aggravated DUI causing death, and three counts of aggravated fleeing

Ellison was sentenced to 29 years in prison on three of the robbery charges, and 21 years on another of the robbery charges. He received lesser sentences for the other convictions.

Ellison was paroled from the Kewanee Life Skills Re-Entry Center on Nov. 19, 2021. He is on parole until Nov. 20, 2024.

Ellison had already served time in the Illinois Department of Corrections after he was convicted in 2002 for attempted armed robbery, aggravated unlawful restraint and armed robbery with a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison on those convictions.

With the new charges, the State of Illinois could revoke Ellison’s parole and send him back to prison after his Scott County case has run its course.

Federal authorities could take over the Scott County gun case under Project Safe Neighborhoods. Instituted in 2001, Project Safe Neighborhoods is a Justice Department initiative that brings together law enforcement at all levels to reduce gun violence.

At the federal level, a conviction of being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm carries a maximum prison sentence of 10 years. There is no parole in the federal system.