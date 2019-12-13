Davenport police arrest suspect in November murder

Davenport police have made an arrest in the November shooting death of 43-year-old Frederick Ewing.

Aaron Joseph Beeman, 32, of 1804 21st St., Rock Island, is charged with one count of first-degree murder. The charge is a Class A felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison upon conviction.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to the arrest affidavit, on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 11:01 p.m. Beeman shot Ewing at 1905 W. 40th St. While police were investigating the shooting, Ewing was taken to Genesis Medical Center by a private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Beeman was a convicted felon at the time of the shooting and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. He also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has felony convictions in Rock Island County that include burglary and theft.

Beeman was being held without bond Friday night in the Scott County Jail.

Davenport police said this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip on “CityConnect, Davenport, IA,” or “Crime Reports by Motorola.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.