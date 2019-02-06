Davenport police have announced the 17-year-old who had a gun at West High School on Tuesday has been arrested.
The teen is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and carrying weapons on school grounds.
He was booked into the Scott County Jail. Police have not yet released the name of the boy.
Davenport Community Schools sent out a robocall at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday alerting parents that a student may have a firearm on the grounds of Davenport West High School.
“Tuesday, Feb. 5, at West High School, a student allegedly had a firearm that he displayed to a security guard," the call said. "He immediately left the building and drove off the property. No threats were made by the student. The district and police responded quickly. Appropriate security measures, as always, will be followed.”
No one was injured.