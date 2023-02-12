Davenport police have arrested two teenagers in connection with a shooting Saturday night on South Concord Street.
Marc Cameron and Caden Wiseman, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and willful injury causing serious injury, police said in a news release.
Officers responded at 6:22 p.m. to a report of shots fired with a victim. They located a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital, police said.
The incident remains under investigation.
