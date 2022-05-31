Davenport police arrest two in connection with theft of copper, tools from local business

Davenport police have arrested two people in connection with a conspiracy to steal metals and construction materials and sell the stolen products to recycling companies.

Jordyn Michael Puckett and Grace Ann Meder, both 23 of Davenport, each are charged with one count each of second-degree theft and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.

Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Meder also is charged with one simple misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia after two used needles and a crystal-like substance were recovered from a backpack she had in her possession. The charge carries a jail sentence of 30 days.

She also is charged with one serious misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance-first offense-methamphetamine. That charge carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

Puckett also is charged with two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and with harassment of public employees, each of which carry a jail sentence of 30 days.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Aaron Hoenig, the investigation began at 7:28 a.m. April 20 when police were sent to 1234 E. River Drive on a report that construction materials had been stolen from the property.

The building is owned by Des Moines Restoration LLC and is doing business as Quad Cities Restoration, according to the Scott County Assessor's website.

According to the affidavits, both Puckett and Meder were captured on video surveillance conducting transactions at metal recycling centers. Both were identified by the managers of the recycling companies as selling copper and construction materials that turned out to be stolen. Both were seen in surveillance video as being in a gray 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when they arrived at the companies.

Puckett was being held Tuesday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $5,955 and a bonds totaling $600, cash or surety. During a first appearance Tuesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Richard Wells scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for June 17.

Meder also has a preliminary hearing in the case scheduled for June 17. She was released Tuesday from the Scott County Jail without bond after Wells ordered her to be released under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections.

Puckett already is serving a term on unsupervised probation.

During a hearing in district court on Aug. 26, Puckett was sentenced to one year on deferred judgement and unsupervised probation after pleading guilty to a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. He also was ordered to serve 135 hours of community service.

Operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years.

During a hearing Feb. 25 to see if Puckett was adhering to the terms of deferred judgement and probation, it was determined that he had not completed any of the required community service hours. Through Tuesday he had not paid any of this required court costs or fines. A hearing on his deferred judgement is scheduled for Friday in district court.

The case remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

