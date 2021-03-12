Davenport police arrest two on burglary, drug and weapons charges

Davenport police arrested two people -- one of whom was free on bond awaiting trial on drug and weapons charges – on theft, weapons and burglary charges after officers seized a quantity of illicit drugs, several stolen firearms at their home Thursday.
Joshua Steven Ennis, 38, and Jackie Alison Jackson, 33, both of 3503 Keota Ave., Davenport, each are charged in the case with one count of third-degree burglary, gathering where controlled substances are used and felon in possession of a firearm.
Each of the charges is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Ennis also is facing a charge of second-degree theft, also a Class D felony. He also is facing a traffic charge of driving on a suspended license.
Jackson also is facing charges of serious misdemeanor charges of drug possession-second offense-marijuana and possession of a controlled substance-first offense-methamphetamine. Each of the charges carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Officer Emily Rasche, at 9:21 a.m. Davenport police were sent to home on 32nd Street SW to investigate a burglary that had occurred between 8:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Thursday.
Ennis was identified as a suspect in the case.
When officers searched Ennis’ Keota Avenue home, they said they seized 1.5 grams of crystal methamphetamine from the kitchen table, a total of 2.15 grams of crystal meth that was separated into two baggies that were located in the pocket of a coat, and 2.75 grams of crystal meth from a bedroom drawer.
Officers also seized 1.35 grams of cocaine from a pocket of a coat and 2 grams of marijuana from a bedroom drawer.
Officers also seized three stolen firearms. Of those, two of the weapons, a Hi-Point 40-caliber found in a bedroom closet, and a Springfield .380-caliber 911 located in a back pack in a bedroom, were stolen from the home on 32nd Street SW. The third firearm, a Charter Arms .22-caliber revolver, was reported stolen out of Illinois and was found in a back pack in a bedroom.
At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, Ennis was apprehended while driving a 2019 Kawasaki motorcycle in the area of 3129 Rockingham Road. The motorcycle was reported stolen out of Illinois.
Both Ennis and Jackson were booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday.
Jackson’s bond was set at $5,000, cash or surety, on the burglary, weapons and hosting a drug house charges. She was released Friday after posting 10% through a bonding company. She was released on her own recognizance under the supervision of the Iowa Department of Corrections for the misdemeanor drug charges.
A preliminary hearing for Jackson is scheduled for March 19.
Ennis was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $20,000. The bonds are $10,000 cash-only for the new charges and $10,000 cash-only for the charges he is facing from his arrest in December. He had been free on bond in the December case, but that bond was revoked with the new charges.
In the December case, Ennis is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver cocaine, a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years. Also, he is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years. Ennis also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
Ennis has a trial date for the December charges scheduled for July 19 in Scott County District Court.
He has a preliminary hearing on the new charges scheduled for March 19 in Scott County District Court.
Jackson has convictions in Scott County of theft and forgery.
Ennis has a long criminal history that dates back to when he was 17-years-old when he and Jerry Lee Bennett, also 17, met two people at NorthPark Mall. The two teens took along a .22-caliber rifle. In an argument with a 24-year-old man, Bennett, according to Quad-City Times archives, shot the man and a teenage female in the abdomen. The victims survived. Both Ennis and Bennett pleaded guilty to charges of willful injury causing bodily injury and were sentenced to 10 years in the Iowa Department of Corrections.
At that time, then-Scott County Juvenile Court Administrator Pat Hendrickson said Ennis and Bennett “are among the most serious and chronic of our juvenile offenders, and you wouldn’t want to meet them on the streets.” Hendrickson added that attempts had been made to help them in various placement programs.
In 2010, Ennis and two other men were charged in U.S. District Court, Rock Island, with making incendiary devices and threatening to use them at a party. They were charged with possession of an unregistered firearm. Each pleaded guilty.
Ennis was sentenced to five years in federal prison. However, after being released from prison, he violated his supervised release and was sent back to federal prison.
In a letter to U.S. District Judge James Shadid in June of 2018, Ennis admitted making mistakes. In his letter, Ennis said he wanted to explain who he really was to Shadid.
“When people look at me really all they see is tattoos,” he wrote. “When the courts see me all they see are the things I have been charged with in my past.”
Ennis added that in the prisons he had been in “there is no programs or help.”
“There is only violence. Fighting and drugs became my way of life I had no one on the streets because both my parents are (were) drug addicts.”
In his letter, Ennis said, “I know I want to be a different person, a better person. I just don’t know how to be.”