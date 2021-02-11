Davenport police arrest woman for peddling meth

Most of the crystal meth was packaged for sale.

According to law enforcement sources, 1 gram of methamphetamine has a value of from $80 to $125 depending upon its purity. It is normally cut and re-sold on the street in increments of one-tenth of a gram, as that is the normal amount of methamphetamine used for one hit.

Postell’s passenger was not arrested.

While Postell has an address in Evansdale, she is known to Scott County authorities.

In May of 2019, Davenport Police arrested Postell on a charge of second-degree robbery after she attempted to steal $246 in merchandise from JC Penney, and bit and punched a JC Penney loss prevention officer as she tried to escape.

She also faced a forgery charge after she allegedly forged a check that didn’t belong to her for $200.

During a hearing in Scott County District Court on Aug. 20, 2019, Postell pleaded guilty a charge of aggravated theft, an aggravated misdemeanor that can carry a prison sentence of two years. The robbery charge was dismissed. She also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. The forgery charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to six months on unsupervised probation.