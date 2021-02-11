Davenport police arrest woman for peddling meth

Davenport police on Wednesday arrested an Evansdale, Iowa, woman for allegedly trafficking in methamphetamine.
Mariah Dawn Postell, 28, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Postell also is charged with violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
She also is charged with eluding, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.
According to the arrest affidavits, at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday officers attempted a traffic stop on a 1990 Ford Mustang at the intersection of West High and North Division streets.
Officers were stopping the Mustang for having an improper registration as the license plate showed it belonged on a silver Ford Taurus.
The driver of the Mustang fled but officers quickly found the car and two people walking away from it.
Postell admitted to officers that she was the driver.
When she was arrested officers seized 14.85 grams of crystal methamphetamine from Postell and purse she was carrying.
A search of the Mustang yielded another 11.3 grams of crystal meth that officers seized.
Most of the crystal meth was packaged for sale.
According to law enforcement sources, 1 gram of methamphetamine has a value of from $80 to $125 depending upon its purity. It is normally cut and re-sold on the street in increments of one-tenth of a gram, as that is the normal amount of methamphetamine used for one hit.
Postell’s passenger was not arrested.
While Postell has an address in Evansdale, she is known to Scott County authorities.
In May of 2019, Davenport Police arrested Postell on a charge of second-degree robbery after she attempted to steal $246 in merchandise from JC Penney, and bit and punched a JC Penney loss prevention officer as she tried to escape.
She also faced a forgery charge after she allegedly forged a check that didn’t belong to her for $200.
During a hearing in Scott County District Court on Aug. 20, 2019, Postell pleaded guilty a charge of aggravated theft, an aggravated misdemeanor that can carry a prison sentence of two years. The robbery charge was dismissed. She also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor. The forgery charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to six months on unsupervised probation.
Postell was being held Wednesday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $30,000, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing on the methamphetamine-related charges is scheduled for Feb. 19 in Scott County District Court.