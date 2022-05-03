Davenport Police Association holds fundraiser for Project Renewal

The Davenport Police Association is holding a fundraiser for Project Renewal, 906 W. 5th St., Davenport, which will be celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024.

Project Renewal was started by Sister Concetta Bendicente, who came to Davenport from Chicago to serve from her order, the Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ.

She took over a condemned house at 5th and Warren Streets and turned it into a place to care for the elderly, homeless and children. The focus shifted to children over time. The empty lot across the street was turned into a park and is named Sister Concetta Park.

The house became known to the children as the “Treat House.”

Today, Project Renewal provides educational and recreational opportunities for children during the school year and summer.

Association President Davenport Police Sgt. Fred Lepley said the association – which hosts and pays for the annual Cops and Cones event at Vander Veer Botanical Park, the Thanksgiving Dinner for the Handicapped Development Center, Boo at the Zoo, and the annual Christmas Toy Drive to make sure that children in domestic violence shelters have a Christmas – said the membership was looking for local charity to help at this time of year.

To do those events the association relies on fundraisers and donations. “But this time, we wanted to just do something that would benefit the youth of Davenport directly,” he said.

But they also wanted to be creative, he said.

So, in honor of National Donut Day, for the next six days, people can go online to: https://classical-graphics.printavo.com/merch/dpd-donut-day/ and order a T-shirt or sweatshirt.

Lepley said orders will be taken through May 9, and that all proceeds will go toward Project Renewal.

Each of the T-shirts or sweatshirts ordered will have a doughnut logo with a badge in the middle and the Davenport Police Association over the badge and "National Donut Day" below it.

All orders will be mailed directly to people’s doors.

For more information on Project Renewal, visit the organization's Facebook page or website at www.projectrenewal.net.

