Davenport Police Association to hold 20th Annual Christmas Toy Drive this weekend

For the 20th year, the Davenport Police Association will hold its annual Christmas Toy Drive and Fundraiser this weekend to aid children who have to spend Christmas or a birthday in one of the Family Resources domestic violence shelters.

For Sgt. Kris Mayer, who has led the event since 2007, it has never been about any recognition; it’s all about the children and those who participate feel the same way.

“If you think about the kids we’re helping it makes it even more enduring,” Mayer said.

“We’ve helped thousands of families, triple that for the kids,” he said.

“Having the interaction over the years with people in these shelters, it’s amazing how big an impact something so small as a toy for a child can make,” he said. “It’s the big reason it keeps going.”

It’s not just children in the shelters who get toys at Christmas, Mayer said. “There are a lot of at-risk kids and families involved in Family Resources programs. These toys go for birthdays and intake at the different shelters and programs. It has really grown.”

The toy drive began in 2002 when Family Resources's domestic abuse shelter was burglarized and all of the toys were stolen.

At that time, the Davenport Police Association and the Union of Professional Police stepped in, along with Gold's Gym, to mount a drive that replaced the toys.

There was no drive the next year, but the Davenport Police Association resumed it in 2004, and it has been a staple of the Quad-City Christmas season since.

Linda “Sugar” Galloway who works at Chuck’s Tap said this will be the business’s sixth year participating in the drive.

Usually she has started collecting money and toys but the business had a fire and was closed from February until Sept. 19.

“We’re getting a bit of a late start, but we had to get the business back up and running before we could do anything,” Galloway said. “Without the business, there’s no helping the toy drive. It may not be as big as last year, but everything counts.”

Galloway said she collected enough money to buy the first $1,000 worth of toys. Her daughter already has purchased the first $800 worth of toys.

Galloway knows her clients and as she walks down the length of the bar or through the tables were people may be eating, she demands donations.

“I don’t take no for an answer,” she said. “I don’t say ‘can I have,’ I say, ‘give me.’

“It’s all about these kids,” she said. “These are for kids who don’t have a choice in the matter of where they end up on Christmas.

“One toy equals one smile,” Galloway said. “Every kid deserves a Christmas.”

Once again, Chuck’s Tap will have a Fill The Truck event. Galloway credits Steve Schimmel of Atlantic Coca-Cola Bottling Company, Matt Stern of Stern Beverage, and Don Gustman of 7G Distributing for providing everything needed for the event. There also will be a raffle for prizes.

Ashley Schwalm, chief operating officer of Family Resources said the presents for the children that are collected in the toy drive, “mean so much to the parents within the shelters.

“Those parents are fleeing from a violent situation with just the clothes on their back,” Schwalm said. “They don’t have the funds when they’re trying to buy just basic supplies. Seeing their kids receive a Christmas gift on Christmas morning is a weight lifted off of their shoulders, and the kids still get to be kids. The kids are witnesses to a lot of trauma and we need to help them still be kids and have them to be able to open a gift on Christmas.”

The drive will be held at NorthPark Mall in Davenport in front of JC Penney. Bish's RV is supplying the RV for the event.

The event will run Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additional drop off points are Chuck's Tap, 1731 W. 6th Street, Davenport, and the Davenport Police Station at 416 N. Harrison St.