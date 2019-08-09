The Davenport Police Association will host the 5th annual Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport.
The event is free and all are welcome.
Davenport Police Association President Sgt. Eric Gruenhagen, said that the idea of an ice cream social came about when association members brainstormed to find a fun, festive and positive way to bring the Davenport Police Department and the community together.
“Ice cream socials are kind of a thing of the past, a throwback to times where people celebrated relationships and getting together,” Gruenhagen said. “The Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social has been tremendously successful and the event has grown in size and participants every year”
Events like this are very important for everyone to attend, he said.
“Police officers so often see the very worst in mankind, and it’s refreshing to have fun on the job as opposed to being witness to dysfunction, suffering and chaos,” Gruenhagen said.
“It’s also important for the community to have opportunities where they can meet and greet the police department,” he said. “The beauty of Vander Veer adds to the joy of this event.”
Partners that have made the event possible include the Davenport Morning Optimist Club, Beyond the Baseline, Miss Iowa Scholarship Program; as well as Whitey’s Ice Cream, Sam’s Club, Great Midwest Seafood Company and martial arts demonstrations by Morrow’s Academy of Martial Arts.
“This year we are adding a ukulele duo concert from Alan Morrison and Rebecca Casad,” Gruenhagen said. “Their talent and performance will add yet another dimension of fun to ice cream social.”
Gruenhagen said that other police agencies outside of Iowa have contacted Davenport police to help them model a similar program and use the idea.
“We are committed to building strong relationships within our community and we find Cops and Cones just one of our outreach programs that helps us build those relationships,” Gruenhagen said.