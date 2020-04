× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Police were called Monday afternoon to a break up a fight between several juveniles in the parking lot outside the Walmart Store in east Davenport.

Officers arrived on the scene at 5600 Elmore Avenue and separated the juveniles.

There were no injuries.

The juveniles were turned over to their parents.

No further actions was taken.

Quad-City Times​

