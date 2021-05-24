 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Police: Car chase with stolen car ends on Locust and Brady, three in custody
0 comments
topical alert top story

Davenport Police: Car chase with stolen car ends on Locust and Brady, three in custody

  • Updated
  • 0
052421-qc-nws-dpdpolicechase-019

Davenport police chase stolen vehicle and stop it at the intersection of Locust street and Brady Street at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police have three in custody.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

A car chase involving Davenport police ended with a crash on the corner of Locust and Brady street Monday morning.

Officers saw a car driving recklessly shortly after 9 a.m. on the 1100 block of Iowa Street, police officials said. They identified the car as stolen and used in a burglary earlier in the morning.

People in the car had previously been involved in weapons incidents, police said. A pursuit was authorized, and police stopped the car by hitting it in the intersection of Brady and Locust. 

Three people ran away and were caught and are in custody, police said. One gun was found in the car.

The occupants of the car are being treated for minor injuries. No serious injuries have been identified. 

0 comments
0
0
0
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News