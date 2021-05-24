Davenport Police: Car chase with stolen car ends on Locust and Brady, three in custody

A car chase involving Davenport police ended with a crash on the corner of Locust and Brady street Monday morning.

Officers saw a car driving recklessly shortly after 9 a.m. on the 1100 block of Iowa Street, police officials said. They identified the car as stolen and used in a burglary earlier in the morning.

People in the car had previously been involved in weapons incidents, police said. A pursuit was authorized, and police stopped the car by hitting it in the intersection of Brady and Locust.

Three people ran away and were caught and are in custody, police said. One gun was found in the car.

The occupants of the car are being treated for minor injuries. No serious injuries have been identified.

