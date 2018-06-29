Five people — including four juveniles — are facing charges after an leading police on an early-morning pursuit through west Davenport, then fleeing the vehicle they were in.
The incident occurred at 2:34 a.m., Friday.
Davenport police were called to the 3300 block of West 52nd Street regarding a suspicious vehicle.
Preliminary information described a vehicle driving through the neighborhood occupied by several people, who were possibly checking car doors, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled by driving off-road toward Silver Creek. The vehicle then struck a drainage area which disabled the vehicle, police said.
Five people ran from the vehicle and were apprehended by officers after a brief foot chase.
The vehicle involved, a 2008 Ford Edge, was reported stolen Wednesday afternoon from the 1600 block of West Locust Street.
The vehicle, valued between $6,000-$7,000, sustained extensive damages.
No injuries were reported.
The five were identified as one adult and four juveniles.
Arrested were:
• Dramya Holt, 18, Davenport, was charged with 2nd degree theft and interference with official acts and booked in to the Scott County Jail.
• A 16-year-old female from Davenport was charged with 2nd degree theft and turned over to a guardian.
• A 14-year-old male from Davenport was charged with 2nd degree theft and turned over to a guardian.
• A 13-year-old female from Davenport was charged with 2nd degree theft and turned over to a guardian.
• A 12-year-old male from Davenport was charged with 2nd degree theft and turned over to a guardian.
Follow-up is being done to determine if other incidents occurred and/or are related to these subjects.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.