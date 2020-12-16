Davenport police charge man with Kimberly Mart shooting

Davenport police charged a man Tuesday in a Dec. 8 shots-fired incident outside the Kimberly Mart in the 1700 block of East Kimberly Road.

Carlos Maxfield Jr., 25, of Davenport was charged with four felonies Tuesday — assault while displaying a weapon, control of a firearm by a domestic-abuse offender, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, and escape from custody.

Davenport police officers were dispatched to the Kimberly Mart at 1714 East Kimberly Road at 1:28 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, after a report of gunfire in the store's parking lot.

According to the police, Maxfield pulled into the convenience store parking lot several spots north of the victim as the victim exited the driver's door of his vehicle and fired two rounds out of the front passenger window at the victim, with intent to injure or provoke fear.

The gun shots struck the front driver's door and rear driver's door of the vehicle, where the victim was standing at the time of the gun shots.

Maxfield is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm. Maxfield was convicted of second-degree theft in Scott County on July 30, 2015.

