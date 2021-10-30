Davenport police charge teen probationer with stealing a vehicle and possessing a firearm

A Davenport teenager on probation since March 31 for auto theft, felony eluding and being a felon in possession of a firearm was taken into custody Saturday by Davenport police for stealing a vehicle and possessing a firearm.
Joesaiah Marquez Armstrong, 18, of 302 E. 12th St., is charged with one count of first-degree theft and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
First-degree theft is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, while being a felon in possession of a firearm is a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavit filed by Davenport Police Officer Tevyn Hutcherson, at 4:09 a.m. Wednesday, officers were sent to a motor vehicle crash at 1525 E. Kimberly Road, which is the location of a Walgreens pharmacy.
Officers found Armstrong in a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Illinois. The vehicle was valued at more than $10,000.
Officers also located a handgun and a cell phone in the vehicle. The lock screen on the phone showed an image of Armstrong holding the same gun officers found in the stolen vehicle.
Armstrong was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a bond of $15,000, cash or surety. He is expected to make a first appearance early Sunday in Scott County District Court.
According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, or DOC, electronic records, Armstrong is supposed to be on probation until March 31, 2024.
Armstrong was sentenced to three years on probation on March 31 during a hearing in Scott County District Court.
According to Scott County District Court electronic records, Davenport police arrested Armstrong in August of 2020 on charges of first-degree theft, being a felon in possession of a firearm and felony eluding.
According to the arrest affidavit filed in that case by Davenport Police Officer Jared Crow, on Aug. 30 at 4:08 p.m. officers spotted a 2013 Kia Sportage that had been reported stolen and that had been involved in shooting incident earlier in the day.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver of the Kia continued to flee. Armstrong was identified as the driver of the Kia by a camera on the front of a squad car.
When officers searched the vehicle they seized a Sig Sauer .380-caliber semi-automatic handgun and a Smith & Wesson .357-caliber revolver.
Witnesses said Armstrong and other people in the vehicle were seen handling the weapons.
He pleaded guilty to all three charges, and on March 31 District Judge Joel Barrows sentenced Armstrong to three years on probation. He could have received 10 years in prison on the theft charge and five years on the eluding and felon in possession charges.
Iowa DOC officials can file a petition in Scott County District Court to have Armstrong’s probation revoked and have him sentenced to prison on each of those charges.
At the time Armstrong was charged in the 2020 case, he already had been convicted of a felony as a juvenile on Feb. 12, 2018, and is forbidden to possess any type of firearm or ammunition.