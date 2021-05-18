 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Davenport Police chase juveniles in stolen car into Rock Island
0 comments
topical alert

Davenport Police chase juveniles in stolen car into Rock Island

  • Updated
  • 0
siren

Davenport police chased juveniles in a stolen car into Rock Island Monday night. 

A pursuit that began in Davenport Monday night ended in Rock Island. The fleeing vehicle sped through the Broadway District, just south of downtown, several times with police in pursuit before the chase ended in the 2000 block of 16th Avenue. The fleeing vehicle is not visible in this video. Several juveniles were taken into custody. No one was reported injured. Police said the vehicle was stolen and that a gun was involved.

The car was eventually stopped in the 2000 block of 16 Avenue, Rock Island police said. Several juveniles ran from the car, but were caught by officers. 

Police say the incident involved a gun, but no one was injured. 

A pursuit that began in Davenport Monday night ended in Rock Island. The fleeing vehicle sped through the Broadway District, just south of downtown, several times with police in pursuit before the chase ended in the 2000 block of 16th Avenue. The fleeing vehicle is not visible in this video. Several juveniles were taken into custody. No one was reported injured. Police said the vehicle was stolen and that a gun was involved.
0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Palestinians fault UN as Mideast conflict rages

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News