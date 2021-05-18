Davenport Police chase juveniles in stolen car into Rock Island

Davenport police chased juveniles in a stolen car into Rock Island Monday night.
The car was eventually stopped in the 2000 block of 16 Avenue, Rock Island police said. Several juveniles ran from the car, but were caught by officers.
Police say the incident involved a gun, but no one was injured.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Emily Andersen
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today