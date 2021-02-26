Davenport Police Chief: 14-year-old boy found shot to death Thursday was believed involved in the previous day's shooting

No arrests have been made.

"Our detectives are working feverishly on this. They will continue to do so," Sikorski said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Sikorski said community involvement is important in preventing situations like these.

"I can tell our community that the 167 sworn police officers for the city of Davenport will continue to do our very best, as we are right now, to bring these young people to justice, but what we can't do is fix the community factors that are causing this," Sikorski said.

Sikorski said he is frustrated, as are the officers and investigators who investigate cases like these on a seemingly regular basis. He asked parents and community members to watch for signs of gang involvement and guns, and take preventative measures.

"If we as a community really want this to change, and want this violence to slow down, and to stop and to keep our young people out of this, our community has to really take charge and be involved in prevention," Sikorski said. "We've had discussions about a lot of different ideas . . . but our community needs to get behind those things."