Davenport Police Chief: 14-year-old boy found shot to death Thursday was believed involved in the previous day's shooting

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski said the 14-year-old boy found dead near Farnam Street in Davenport Thursday was believed to be involved in the shooting nearby the day before, and gangs may have been involved.
Sikorski held a Friday media briefing about the death of Jamon Winfrey, of Davenport, and the recent Davenport shooting. He also talked about the importance of community involvement to prevent gun and gang violence in the city.
Jamon Winfrey, of Davenport, was reported missing Wednesday night, shortly after Davenport police responded to a report of gunfire among three vehicles in the 1300 block of Farnam Street, Sikorski said.
Sikorski said investigators discovered Winfrey's body Thursday afternoon in the backyard of a nearby home.
The vehicles involved in the shooting, two sedans and a van, were each reported stolen and have been recovered. Officers spotted the van Thursday afternoon and chased it to Central Park Avenue, where the driver tried to flee on foot. He was caught and is in custody.
No arrests have been made.
"Our detectives are working feverishly on this. They will continue to do so," Sikorski said.
Sikorski said community involvement is important in preventing situations like these.
"I can tell our community that the 167 sworn police officers for the city of Davenport will continue to do our very best, as we are right now, to bring these young people to justice, but what we can't do is fix the community factors that are causing this," Sikorski said.
Sikorski said he is frustrated, as are the officers and investigators who investigate cases like these on a seemingly regular basis. He asked parents and community members to watch for signs of gang involvement and guns, and take preventative measures.
"If we as a community really want this to change, and want this violence to slow down, and to stop and to keep our young people out of this, our community has to really take charge and be involved in prevention," Sikorski said. "We've had discussions about a lot of different ideas . . . but our community needs to get behind those things."
Sikorski also recognized the complexity of the issues surrounding gun violence, and stated that it's related to a variety of things including poverty, housing, mental health, substance abuse and education.
He said problems and solutions are equally difficult, but he believes there should be programs in place for early identification and help to address them. But community members need to get behind the preventative measures.
"So, if a kid is in school at first grade, and is already showing some signs of issues that are going on, we need to have things in place so that those things are identified, and so that that family and kid can start addressing those early on before the kid is 14, 15, 16 years old, in a stolen car, shooting at other kids," Sikorski said.
He also mentioned that the police department has a new social worker who works two days a week, a step in the right direction, but not enough.
"For a city the size of 104,000 people, we as a community need to get behind these preventative things."