Davenport police chief announces intent to retire in August

Davenport Police Department Chief Paul Sikorski plans to retire in late August, according to a news release issued this afternoon. Sikorski's last day is scheduled for Aug. 29.
This article will be updated.
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski
New Davenport Police Officers
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, center, stands with the four new police officers sworn in by Mayor Mike Matson at Wednesday's city council meeting. From left to right, the officers are: Eric Long, Joshua Bender, Benjamin Betsworth and Mason Laud.
Thomas Geyer
Press conference 1
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski answers questions about the officer-involved shooting on Oct. 13.
091121-qc-nws-arsenal-14.JPG
Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder and Paul Sikorski Chief Of Police in Davenport walk to place the remembrance wreath dedication during the Rock Island Arsenal's ceremony at the Rock Island Arsenal in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001.
Jessica Gallagher
Moline Fire Chief Jeff Snyder and Paul Sikorski Chief Of Police in Davenport walk back after placing the remembrance wreath dedication during the Rock Island Arsenal's ceremony at the Rock Island Arsenal in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001.
090921-qc-nws-officers-026
Davenport Police chief Paul Sikorski, left welcomes three new police officers to the force that include officer Larry Le, Corey Hasley and Tevyn Hutcherson sworn in during the Davenport City Council meeting, Wednesday.
081721-qc-nws-copsandcones-093
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski talks with Micheal Norton 9, Brayden Norton 7 along with Kyle Snook and Diana Simmons all of Davenport during the Davenport Police Association fifth Annual Cops and Cones at Vander Veer Park, Tuesday in Davenport.
060821-qc-nws-shots2-085
Mayor Mike Matson has met with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds about additional resources to combat gun violence in the city. He is shown during a news conference with police Chief Paul Sikorski and representatives from NAACP and Davenport Peace, about a shots fired incident at the Redstone parking ramp.
060821-qc-nws-shots2-072
Stephen Echols, Davenport police chief Paul Sikorski and Davenport Mayor Mike Matson during a press conference Monday at the Davenport Police Department to address the shots fired incident at the Redstone parking Ramp on Sunday morning.
060821-qc-nws-shots2-069
From left, Rev. Dr. Melvin Grimes, Rev. Stephen Echols, Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski and Davenport Mayor Mike Matson take part in a news conference at the Davenport Police Department to address the shots-fired incident in June at the Redstone parking Ramp. All are members of a gun violence task force formed by Matson to address persistent gun violence that will continue to do so without public involvement.
060321-qc-nws-coffee-003.JPG
Megan Young and Kathy Storm, both of Davenport, listen to Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski during Coffee with a Cop on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Davenport Hy-Vee. The public is invited to comment on the Davenport Police Department’s performance and services as the agency seeks re-accreditation.
060121-qc-nws-taskforce-002.JPG
Paul Sikorski, Davenport Chief Of Police, speaks during Davenport Mayor, Mike Matso, press conference at Davenport Police Department where they discussed juvenile crime in Davenport and announce the formation of a new violent crime community task force, in Davenport, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
042921-qc-nws-davcouncil-07
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson (left) stands with newly sworn Davenport police officer Trevor Krutzfeldt, Benjamin Piotter (second from right), Krutzfeldt's father and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski (right) Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in City Council Chambers. Matson swore in seven new officers. The new officers joining the Davenport Police Department are Krutzfeldt, Anthony DeRoin, Benjamin Piotter, Mason Pauley, Paul Pham, Raul Alvarado and Justin Adams.
042921-qc-nws-davcouncil-08
Officer Raul Alvarado (center) waits to be officially sworn in as a new Davenport police officer Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in City Council Chambers, while Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski (right) reads a short bio about Alvarado. Davenport Mayor Mike Matson swore in seven new officers. The new officers joining the Davenport Police Department are Alvarado, Anthony DeRoin, Trevor Krutzfeldt, Paul Pham, Mason Pauley, Benjamin Piotter and Justin Adams.
042921-qc-nws-davcouncil-06
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson (left) stands with newly sworn Davenport police officer Mason Pauley (second from right), Pauley's father and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski (right) Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in City Council Chambers. Matson swore in seven new officers. The new officers joining the Davenport Police Department are Pauley, Anthony DeRoin, Trevor Krutzfeldt, Paul Pham, Raul Alvarado, Benjamin Piotter and Justin Adams.
042921-qc-nws-davcouncil-05
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson (left) stands with newly sworn Davenport police officer Benjamin Piotter (second from right), Piotter's mother and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski (right) Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in City Council Chambers. Matson swore in seven new officers. The new officers joining the Davenport Police Department are Piotter, Anthony DeRoin, Trevor Krutzfeldt, Mason Pauley, Paul Pham, Raul Alvarado and Justin Adams.
042921-qc-nws-davcouncil-03
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson (left) stands with newly sworn Davenport police officer Paul Pham (second from right), Pham's father and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski (right) Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in City Council Chambers. Matson swore in seven new officers. The new officers joining the Davenport Police Department are Pham, Anthony DeRoin, Trevor Krutzfeldt, Mason Pauley, Raul Alvarado, Benjamin Piotter and Justin Adams.
042921-qc-nws-davcouncil-02
Davenport Mayor Mike Matson (left) stands with newly sworn Davenport police officer Justin Adams (second from right), Adams' brother and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski (right) Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in City Council Chambers. Matson swore in seven new officers. The new officers joining the Davenport Police Department are Adams, Anthony DeRoin, Trevor Krutzfeldt, Mason Pauley, Raul Alvarado, Paul Pham and Benjamin Piotter.
042421-qc-nws-shots-6.JPG
Davenport's Chief Of Police, Paul Sikorski holds a press conference at the Davenport Police Department about an update on the 1300 Marquette Street shooting investigation, Friday, April 23, 2021.
042421-qc-nws-shots-5.JPG
Davenport's Chief Of Police, Paul Sikorski holds a press conference at the Davenport Police Department about an update on the 1300 Marquette Street shooting investigation, Friday, April 23, 2021.
042421-qc-nws-shots-7.JPG
Davenport's Chief Of Police, Paul Sikorski holds a press conference at the Davenport Police Department about an update on the 1300 Marquette Street shooting investigation, Friday, April 23, 2021.
033121-qc-nws-body-02.JPG
Davenport Chief Of Police Paul Sikorski makes the announcement Wednesday at the Davenport Police Department that the human remains found in DeWitt last week were confirmed to be Breasia Terrell.
033121-qc-nws-body-05.JPG
Davenport Chief Of Police Paul Sikorski makes the announcement at the Davenport Police Department that the human remains found in DeWitt last week were confirmed to be Breasia Terrell, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
033121-qc-nws-body-04.JPG
Davenport Chief Of Police Paul Sikorski makes the announcement at the Davenport Police Department that the human remains found in DeWitt last week were confirmed to be Breasia Terrell, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
033121-qc-nws-body-03.JPG
President/CEO at Family Resources, Inc., Nicole Cisne Durbin, speaks after Davenport Chief Of Police Paul Sikorski made the announcement at the Davenport Police Department that the human remains found in DeWitt last week were confirmed to be Breasia Terrell, Wednesday, March 31, 2021.
033121-qc-nws-body-01.JPG
Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski makes the announcement Wednesday at the Davenport Police Department that the human remains found in DeWitt last week were confirmed to be Breasia Terrell.
032321-qct-pressconference-02.JPG
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, speaks during a press conference where it's announced that two fishermen found human remains in DeWitt, near 270th Avenue in Clinton County on Monday, and an investigation is ongoing, March 23, 2021.
022721-qc-nws-jamon-002
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski speaks during a media briefing regarding the homicide of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Davenport. The death investigation is connected to a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of 13th and Farnam streets.
022721-qc-nws-jamon-001
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski speaks during a media briefing regarding the homicide of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey Friday in Davenport. The death investigation is connected to a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of 13th and Farnam streets.
022721-qc-nws-jamon-003
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski speaks during a media briefing regarding the homicide of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in Davenport. The death investigation is connected to a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of 13th and Farnam streets.
022521-qct-farnam-04.JPG
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, left, Capt. Jamie Brown, center, and Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer, investigate the shooting death of 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey whose body was found Thursday in a yard in the 1300 block of Farnam Street.
Paul Sikorski
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, left, before Monday's press briefing announcing the 'Lock It Up, QC' program aimed at reducing car thefts.
Paul Sikorski 1
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski talks about gun violence during Thursday's press conference.
Sikorski and Matson
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski, at podium, and Mayor Mike Matson unveil a $700,000 grant that will allow the department to hire two civilian crime analysts.
100920-qc-nws-locustshooting-027
The Davenport Police force is 91.67% white, while the city it patrols is 81.9% white. Police Chief Paul Sikorski says statistical percentages of race and gender are "very, very important ... but can also be very simplistic ways to look at any public institution."
081420-qc-nws-feds-001
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski talks about federal grand jury indictments charging 11 members and known associates of the Davenport-based street gang Low Riders with a host of federal crimes during a press conference at the Davenport Police Department Thursday, August 13, 2020. The indictment indicates that the Low Riders are a criminal racketeering enterprise. According to the indictment, members and associates of the Low Riders illegally carry firearms, deal drugs, and engage in shootings of rival gang members.
080220-qc-nws-civilrights-3862
Davenport Chief of Police, Paul Sikorski listens to the Civil Rights Commission meeting on police reforms at City Hall, Saturday, in Davenport.
072320-qc-nws-breasia-001
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski speaks during a news conference about missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell on Wednesday at the Davenport Police Station.
072320-qc-nws-breasia-003
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski speaks during a news conference related to missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell on Wednesday at the Davenport Police Station.
072120-qc-nws-breasia-02.JPG
Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski holds a press conference at Davenport Police Station about Breasia Terrell case, July 20, 2020.
072120-qc-nws-breasia-01.JPG
Davenport Chief of Police Paul Sikorski holds a press conference Monday, July 20, 2020, at Davenport Police Station about the Breasia Terrell case.
071420-qct-presser-04.JPG
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Tuesday that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell during a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020. The family of Terrell stood behind him as he spoke to the media.
071420-qct-presser-07.JPG
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Tuesday that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell during a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020. The family of Terrell stood behind him as he spoke to the media.
071420-qct-presser-02.JPG
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Tuesday that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell during a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020. The family of Terrell stood behind him as he spoke to the media.
071420-qct-presser-06.JPG
The family of Breasia Terrell stands behind Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski as he announced Tuesday that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell during a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020.
071420-qct-presser-09.JPG
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski announced Tuesday that Henry E. Dinkins is a person of interest related to missing persons case of Breasia Terrell during a press conference at Davenport Police Station in Davenport, July 14, 2020. The family of Terrell stood behind him as he spoke to the media.
060520-qc-nws-protest-ks-011
Dwanyne Hodges, left and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski talk with event organizer Hope Luce of Clinton, Iowa before the Black Lives Matter Protest at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport, Iowa Thursday, June 4, 2020.
060520-qc-nws-protest-ks-010
The Davenport Civil Rights Commission and Scott County Democrats say police departments have not made the changes promised during a Black Lives Matter vigil last summer at Vander Veer Park. Dwanyne Hodges talks with Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski before the Black Lives Matter Protest at Vander Veer Botanical Park in Davenport on Thursday, June 4, 2020.
060220-qc-nws-matson-001
Davenport mayor Mike Matson, left and Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski speak during a press conference regarding the overnight violence in Davenport, Iowa Monday, June 1, 2020
060220-qc-nws-matson-002
Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski speak during a press conference regarding the overnight violence in Davenport, Iowa Monday, June 1, 2020
