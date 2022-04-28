 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport police chief announces intent to retire in August

060121-qc-nws-taskforce-002.JPG

Paul Sikorski, Davenport Chief Of Police, speaks during Davenport Mayor, Mike Matso, press conference at Davenport Police Department where they discussed juvenile crime in Davenport and announce the formation of a new violent crime community task force, in Davenport, Tuesday, June 1, 2021.

 Jessica Gallagher

Davenport Police Department Chief Paul Sikorski plans to retire in late August, according to a news release issued this afternoon. Sikorski's last day is scheduled for Aug. 29.

This article will be updated.

