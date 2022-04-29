Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski on retirement: The department, the city and the community are exactly where they should be

It is just the right time to go.

Davenport Police Department Chief Paul Sikorski, who has held the position since 2016, announced Thursday he intended to retire on Aug. 29. He has worked for the department since 1988.

“As a chief, one of the things I wanted to do when I was appointed chief was be a good strong leader for an effective portion of time,” Sikorski said. “So I told the city administrator that I would give her a good, strong six, seven years and, you know, in August that will be seven years counting my interim time.”

Now is also the right time for him and his family.

“I wanted to go on my terms,” he said.

The direction of the department, the city and the community is exactly where it should be, Sikorski said.

“We have a good, strong leadership that’s even getting stronger as we speak,” he said of the department.

The last few years have put the police department front-and-center in the city. After the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020, Davenport had a night of violence where a woman was shot to death on the west side, and Davenport Police were ambushed in the central part of the city. The news made national headlines. Months of Black Lives Matter protests followed. The pandemic brought a spike in gun violence — including the shooting deaths of three teens between the ages of 12 and 16 — and gang activity, and the establishment of a mayor's task force to try to address the issue.

The city said in Thursday’s release that it plans to have a successor identified by the time Sikorski retires. Davenport will conduct a national search to identify the new chief.

To be successful, the new chief will need to be a strong leader – one that cares about the men and women that dedicate their lives to serving their community through working at the police department, he said.

The new chief will also need to have roots in the community, be willing to have an open perspective, listen to the community, and be part of this community, Sikorski said.

The next chief also has to be able to commit themselves to being part of a bigger team – the city leadership team, Sikorski said.

“I think those things are really important for our next chief,” Sikorski said.

He does not know what comes after Aug. 29 – not in the long-term anyway. On Aug. 30, he expects he will get in a workout – maybe two. He said he’d also like to climb a mountain or find new trails to hike.

But after that? Sikorski said he would still like to continue to serve the community in some capacity.

“I’m still young,” he said. “I’m healthy. I want to do other things.”

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson wrote in an email that Sikorski is an outstanding example of positive leadership.

“I am honored to have worked and served with him during my tenure as both alderman and mayor,” Matson wrote. “Chief Sikorski has demonstrated exceptional dedication to the law enforcement profession. He cares about this city and its citizen(s) and I will miss his service to the community when he retires. I wish his family and him the absolute best."

Moline Police Department Chief Darren Gault wrote he has known Sikorski almost the entirety of his career.

“He has been a strong leader throughout his career, not only for the city of Davenport, but throughout the Quad Cities,” Gault wrote. “We have worked closely on several projects and he has always involved other agencies with Davenport initiatives to better the community.”

Gault cited Sikorski’s collaboration with other departments on using the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network ballistic evidence database.

The Davenport police created a gun unit in 2018 that uses the Integrated Ballistic Identification System, which allows crime scene technicians to test suspect firearms and recovered shell casings.

The resulting data is then entered into NIBIN, a federal database. Investigators regionally and nationally can check the database to see if a tested gun was used in other crimes.

“Speaking as a defense attorney and someone who is concerned about police brutality, racism and those kind of issues, I would say that Davenport Police Department is similar to a lot of police departments in that it has those issues,” Eric Puryear said when asked to assess the department under Sikorski’s leadership. “I don’t believe that it’s notably worse than surrounding departments but it also isn’t noticeably better.”

There are issues that could have been addressed better that weren’t addressed, Puryear said.

“I would like to see accountability from the top down,” Puryear said. “I’d like to see a chief of police who actually addresses issues with the department head on – so I’m talking about misconduct of officers being addressed, complaints by citizens being addressed.”

Puryear would like to see action on these issues from the next police chief.

Puryear said every day there are Davenport police officers who do their job well, professionally and courteously – but that should be the norm.

“But I think that’s really what we should expect,” Puryear said.

Working with the police department with Sikorski as its chief has been outstanding in terms of attempting to address growing crime in the community, said Michael Guster, president of the Davenport NAACP.

“Chief Sikorski has fostered a great relationship in terms of working with NAACP to bring about a great change in the community,” Guster said.

