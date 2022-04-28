Davenport police chief plans to retire at the end of August

Davenport Police Department Chief Paul Sikorski plans to retire in late August, according to the city of Davenport.

Sikorski's last day is scheduled for Aug. 29, a city news release issued Thursday states.

Sikorski is a 34-year veteran of the Davenport police, according to a news release from the city of Davenport. He was hired in 1988. He became the chief in 2016.

Sikorski has been part of all of the department’s divisions, the release states. His jobs have included:

24 years on the Emergency Services Team.

14 years in the special operations and investigation divisions, where he served in the Detective Bureau, Gang and Vice/Narcotics units, and was a supervisor in the Covert Unit of the Tactical Operations Bureau.

serving as the department’s interagency coordinator for other police agencies, including the Metropolitan Enforcement Group, the Iowa Department of Narcotics Enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Sikorski has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Northern Iowa and a master’s degree in law enforcement justice administration from Western Illinois University, the release states. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.

As chief, Sikorski has advocated for partnerships between the police and community groups to address public safety issues, the release states.

He has been a supporter of the Youth Assessment Program – meant to help families prior to a youth getting involved in the judicial system, the release states. He also helped create the Scott County Law Enforcement Community Partnership, designed to support and strengthen positive relationships between police and their communities in the Iowa Quad-Cities.

Replacing Sikorski will involve a national recruitment search that is scheduled to begin in May, according to the news release. Davenport hopes to have the new police chief identified before Sikorski retires.

