Davenport Police Department releases name in fatal Aug. 21 accident

The Davenport Police Department released the identity of a man killed on Aug. 21 when his vehicle crashed on Interstate 280 while traveling the wrong way.

Jacob Rink, 23, Silvis, was driving alone at about 1:18 a.m. when his Saturn Vue struck a barrier in a construction zone near mile marker 8.5, according to police. When the crash occurred, Rink was going the wrong way in the Iowa-bound lanes.

Rink was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The crash was still under investigation as of Monday afternoon. Further details were not available from authorities.