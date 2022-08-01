 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Police Department seeking out serial spray-painting suspect

Davenport Police Department suspect vehicle

Contributed by the Davenport Police Department 

 OLIVIA ALLEN

The Davenport Police Department is looking for a gray suspect vehicle that was reported as driving erratically and spray-painting parked cars on Sunday, July 31 between the hours of 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

On Sunday, Davenport police received a total of 22 service calls referencing the suspect vehicle. A total of 15 parked cars and one fence were damaged. Police have yet to certify the vehicle's make and model. 

Davenport police are calling on the community's help to locate the vehicle — shown in the pictures — and any associated individuals. Those with information should call 563-326-6125 or submit a tip to QC Crime Stoppers at www.qccrimestoppers.com. Those who have had vehicle or property damage should file a report online at www.davenportiowa.com/nonemergencyreport

