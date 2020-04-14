Davenport police, firefighters read to kids as part of library program

"It's a program I enjoyed very much and I think the other volunteers did, too."

After the spread of COVID-19 shuttered the schools throughout Scott County, Iowa and across the country, Soliz said he wanted to find a way to continue reaching kids.

"The answer turned out to be pretty simplistic," Soliz said. "Facebook Live is simple, it's easy to find, and I was sure the PD would want to get on board, too."

When Soliz approached the library as a host for the live broadcasts Peacock said the library "jumped" at the opportunity.

So did Berger.

"I've been working with Zach in the schools for quite some time now and it's a really great idea," Berger said. "In this case, I'm riding on Zach's coattails — and I'm definitely willing and able to do so."

Soliz said he hopes to offer a "bright spot" during the isolation felt by children all across Davenport and Scott County.

"We want to keep reaching to kids, continue sending positive messages and supporting kids however we can," Soliz said. "And doing this is absolutely one of the most fun parts of our jobs.

"We just want to share that with kids."

Peacock said no date has been set for another reading with a firefighter or police officer, but it will be announced on the library's website and Facebook page, along with the other Facebook Live events.

