Davenport Police have a person of interest in Breasia Terrell's disappearance. They'll ask the public for help at 3 p.m.

Aishia Lankford, the mother of missing 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, visited Henry Earl Dinkins while he sat in a Scott County jail cell Tuesday.

The meeting was the latest development in the search for Breasia, who has not been seen for five days.

Davenport Police investigators believe Breasia’s last known whereabouts were in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street late last Thursday or early last Friday in the company of Dinkins. It is believed he was staying at an address on that block. Dinkins, 47, was charged Friday with a sex offender registration violation. In a motion in Scott County Court yesterday, his lawyer suggested Dinkins is a “person of interest” in the girl's disappearance. As of 1 p.m. Wednesday, Davenport Police had not commented on that.

Lankford confirmed Dinkins asked for the meeting earlier this week. Dinkins is the father of her youngest son and she had a relationship with him “about eight years ago," she said.

“I was with (Dinkins) and then I found out about him. He was weird. And then he went to prison,” Lankford said Tuesday. “There have been a lot of rumors and a lot of things said on social media.