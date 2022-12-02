 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport Police host cops and Cocoa holiday event Tuesday at Vander Veer Botanical Park

Davenport Police Department

Davenport Police will host a Cops and Cocoa holiday event from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday in the conservatory at Vander Veer Botanical Park.

Community members will have a chance to visit with Davenport Police officers, see squad cars, enjoy free hot chocolate and experience the holiday displays in the conservatory and throughout the park.

“As officers, we want to connect with our community,” Davenport Police Officer Kevin Carver, Community Impact Team Officer, said.

“This event is about enjoying the holidays with our community, having conversations and interacting with our neighbors outside of our calls for service,” Carver added.

The event is free and open to the public, and is being sponsored by the Davenport Police Department, Davenport Police Association and Davenport Parks and Recreation.

