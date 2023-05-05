Davenport Police have identified a man killed in an April shooting while Moline Police are investigating a shooting in which bullets struck a house and car but, evidently, no people.

Davenport

Aaryis Henderson, 22, sustained wounds during an April 20 shooting in the 3700 block of Bridge Avenue, according to the Davenport Police Department. Officers found him just before midnight when they investigated a report of gunfire in the area and sent him to the hospital.

The police department news release did not state when Henderson died, but his obituary, submitted to the newspapers in late April, said he died on April 21 at Genesis Health System’s east campus in Davenport.

That obituary and court records from Rock Island and Scott counties state Henderson lived in Moline.

The police department said in the release that the case remained under investigation and that further information was not available Friday.

Moline

Moline officers responded at 6:24 p.m. on Thursday to the 3100 block of Avenue of the Cities after receiving gunfire complaints, according to a news release.

During the ensuing investigation, they found 15 spent shell casings. They also found a residence and a vehicle, the apparent target of the attack, that had been hit by gunfire. No injuries were reported.

Initially, investigators did not find a disturbance or any victims, but after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance camera footage, they learned of an apparent argument between several people on the north side of adjacent business parking lots, according to the release.

They found the shell casings after searching that area and the damaged house, which appears to have been unintentionally hit.

As the investigation continued, officers identified the vehicle and its driver, the release states. That person had left the area before officers arrived.

When they examined the vehicle, police found it had been shot several times, and the driver said there had been an argument between four males and an individual in the vehicle.

The shooting investigation continued Friday and police asked anyone with information to contact the department at 309-797-0401, the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.