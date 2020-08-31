 Skip to main content
Davenport police identify body recovered from Mississippi River
Davenport police have identified the man whose body was pulled from the Mississippi River on Friday as 38-year-old David Knight.

Police and firefighters recovered the body of an adult white male that was reported in the river near the Marquette Street Boat Ramp. They were called to the ramp at 2:15 p.m. 

The man's body was located near the boat ramp. 

No foul play is suspected, but police continue to investigate. 

