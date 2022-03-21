Davenport police identify man who died Sunday during standoff with police

The man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound Sunday during a standoff with police in Davenport has been identified as 23-year-old Sean Gaylord of Rock Island, according to the Davenport Police Department.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Sunday, in an area along West Kimberly Road across from NorthPark Mall. Police negotiated with Gaylord for about two hours before he died.

The standoff was the culmination of events that police say began Saturday in Moline. Officers from that city were called about 4:23 a.m. Saturday for gunfire in the 100 block of 5th Avenue. There were no reports of injuries, but Gaylord was identified as a suspect.

At about 11:18 a.m. Sunday, investigators learned Gaylord was on U.S. Highway 61 near DeWitt and returning to Moline, police said. The Moline Police Department asked the Iowa State Patrol to stop Gaylord's vehicle, because he had a warrant out for his arrest and was believed to have a handgun.

Police said Gaylord fled from the state troopers and they and Scott County Sheriff deputies pursued. That ended when Gaylord's vehicle crashed into two other vehicles and came to rest against a tree in the 3700 block of Welcome Way. He ran away. The other motorists were not injured.

As he ran, Gaylord brandished a firearm, then barricaded himself in a bus shelter in the 3700 block of Main Street, police said. The deputies and troopers were joined by officers from Davenport, Bettendorf and Moline.

Negotiations began, conducted by the Davenport police Emergency Services Team, police said.

Dozens of people, drawn to the scene by a multitude of emergency vehicles, road closures and locked-down businesses, lined Kimberly Road and area businesses at the time of the shooting.

The Davenport police released Gaylord's name on Monday afternoon, but said further information was not available.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

Crisis Text Line is a texting service for emotional crisis support. To speak with a trained listener, text HELLO to 741741. It is free, available 24/7 and confidential.

Reporter Barb Ickes contributed to this story.

