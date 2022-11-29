 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Davenport police identify motorcyclist killed in crash with semitrailer

Police lights

Davenport police have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash with a semitrailer Saturday as Jerald Wayne Burmeister, also known in Scott County District Court records as Jarald Wayne Burmeister, 37, of Davenport.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m.

Police said two motorcycles were eastbound on Rockingham Road traveling at a high rate of speed when they collided with a semitrailer that was making a left turn from Schmidt Road onto Rockingham Road.

Both motorcyclists were taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for treatment.

Burmeister died of his injuries. The other motorcyclist suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department.

