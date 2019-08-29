Davenport police are investigating another shots fired incident that occurred Thursday.
Officers were sent to the 300 block of Brown Street at 4:06 p.m. for the shots fired call. They located several shell casings on Brown Street between West 3rd and West 4th streets.
No damage or injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or leave on anonymous tip on the city’s mobile apps, “CityConnect Davenport, IA,” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”