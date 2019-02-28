Davenport police are investigating the armed robbery Thursday afternoon of Asian Therapy Massage located at 3719 Bridge Ave.
Police said that at 2:57 p.m. a man walked into the business posing as a customer. He then wielded a firearm and demanded money. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.
The man is described as black who appeared to be in his 20s and wearing dark clothing.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or give an anonymous tip through the city’s mobile app, “CityConnect Davenport, IA," or CrimeReports by Motorola."