Davenport Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday morning.
At 7:25 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the intersection of West 4th and Brown streets.
A man told officers he was sleeping in his vehicle when a man wearing a brown, short-sleeved shirt and blue jeans knocked on his car window and asked for a cigarette, according to police.
When the man rolled down his window to give the man a cigarette, he grabbed the entire pack, produced a gun and demanded money.
The man said he gave the robber money and the robber fled.
No other information was available Tuesday.