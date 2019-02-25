The Davenport Police Department is investigating an attempted carjacking that occurred Sunday night.
Officers responded at 6:24 p.m. to the 1200 block of Scott Street.
Police say a suspect approached the victim's car and tried to steal it. The victim fought off the suspect.
After the confrontation, the suspect fled in a dark colored SUV, police say.
The victim suffered minor injuries.
The case is still under investigation and no other information was available Monday afternoon.
Police ask anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via our mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”