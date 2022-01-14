Davenport police investigate bank robbery

Davenport Police are investigating the robbery of Great Southern Bank, 427 W. Kimberly Road, that occurred at 5:22 p.m. Friday.
Police said the suspect entered the bank and gave the teller a letter demanding money. The person then fled the bank after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”
Thomas Geyer
