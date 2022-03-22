 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Davenport police investigate car pedestrian crash

  • Updated
  • 0

Davenport police are investigating a crash in which a car struck a pedestrian Tuesday night in the 400 block of East Locust Street. 

Police said the call was received at 10:01 p.m. regarding a vehicle striking a pedestrian. 

Police closed off Locust Street between Iowa and LeClaire streets while they investigated the crash. 

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. 

The vehicle stopped in the 1800 block of LeClaire Street, just south of East Locust Street. 

This is a developing story. More will be reported when police release more information. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Honda unveils $124 million wind tunnel in Ohio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News