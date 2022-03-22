Davenport police investigate car pedestrian crash

Davenport police are investigating a crash in which a car struck a pedestrian Tuesday night in the 400 block of East Locust Street.

Police said the call was received at 10:01 p.m. regarding a vehicle striking a pedestrian.

Police closed off Locust Street between Iowa and LeClaire streets while they investigated the crash.

The victim was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport.

The vehicle stopped in the 1800 block of LeClaire Street, just south of East Locust Street.

This is a developing story. More will be reported when police release more information.

