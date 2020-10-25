Davenport Police investigate deadly shooting at Chuck E. Cheese

One person is dead after being shot inside the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant, 903 E. Kimberly Road, Davenport, on Sunday, police said.

Reports were that a woman shot another person inside the restaurant and then fled the scene.

Davenport police said that when officers arrived on the scene they found an unresponsive victim, a woman.

The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The shooting was reported at 7:38 p.m.

The restaurant was full of families and children at the time of the incident.

The Scott County Sheriff's Department assisted Davenport Police at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. No other information was released late Sunday.

It was the second fatal shooting of the day for Davenport Police to investigate. At 10:59 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a shooting in the 2300 block of West 2nd Street. Lavonte Lee Baker, 19, of Davenport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police ask that anyone with information about either of these incidents to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 3 Angry 3

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.