Davenport police investigate death of person late Tuesday

Davenport police are investigating the death of a person late Tuesday in the 2800 block of North Brady Street.

Police were called to the scene at 9:39 p.m. to the area of 2816 N. Brady St. after paramedics declared the person deceased and requested police.

The person’s name and age were not released late Tuesday.

Police canvassed the area, knocking on house doors and talking to people in the nearby taverns in an effort to find anyone who may have witnessed or heard something.

Police also were checking to see which homes and businesses had surveillance cameras that might have caught something on video that would aid in the investigation.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as police release more information.

