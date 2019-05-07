The Davenport Police Department is investigating a disturbance that occurred Monday night in the food court at North Park Mall.
Police responded just after 9 p.m. to the mall, 320 W. Kimberly Road. Police say preliminary information showed that a black man in his early 20's entered the food court from the south entrance doors with a gun, which was described as "fake" and possibly a cap gun.
He pointed it up in the air, squeezed the trigger and said "next time it will be real," police say. He then fled out the same door.
No injuries are damage was reported.
The man was described as having a skinny build and wearing a black hoodie pulled over his face and baggy shorts.
Detectives are following up on the incident. No further information was released Tuesday morning.
Police asking anyone with information to call the department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”