The Davenport Police Department is investigating a robbery at a drug store Friday morning.
Police were called at 10:45 a.m. to CVS, 1777 N. Division St., where three men approached the pharmacy and implied they had weapons.
They fled the store with undisclosed items, according to Maj. Jeff Bladel.
No injuries were reported.
A short time later, police pulled over a “vehicle of interest” in the 1700 block of Marquette Street and individuals are being questioned, Bladel said.
No other information was available.