On Saturday June 9, 2018 at approximately 2:06 a.m. Davenport Police responded to a Disturbance call with reports of shots being fired in the area of 800 W 4th Street. Officers arriving in the area located a gunshot victim and provide first aid until medical personnel arrived on scene.
The victim was transported by MEDIC to Genesis East Hospital with life threatening injuries. Shortly after arrival the victim was pronounced deceased.
The victim was identified as a 46-year old male from Davenport. Detectives are following-up on the incident. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola