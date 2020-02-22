Davenport police investigate early morning shooting, chase

Davenport police are investigating an early Saturday shooting that left an alleyway littered with at least 30 shell casings and bullet fragments, after which a car suspected to be involved led police on a chase through the city.

The car was brought to a halt by Iowa State Patrol officers in the 800 block of Federal Street. The car came to rest against the front of one of the buildings that is home to Republic.

Davenport police said they were called to the area of Pershing Avenue between East 11th and East 12th Streets at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. In an alley between the 300 block of East 11th and East 12th streets, officers located at least 30 shell casings and shattered glass. A Nissan pickup parked for the night was struck by one of the bullets.

The driver of a white Chevrolet sedan that police suspected of being involved in the shooting fled when officers tried to pull the car over.

The chase took police through the city. An officer from the Iowa State Patrol, who were assisting Davenport police with the incident, was able to bring the car to halt with a PIT, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, maneuver.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting or the chase.