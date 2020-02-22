Davenport police investigate early morning shooting, chase

Davenport police are investigating an early Saturday shooting that left an alleyway littered with at least 30 shell casings and bullet fragments, after which a car suspected to be involved led police on a chase through the city.
The car was brought to a halt by Iowa State Patrol officers in the 800 block of Federal Street. The car came to rest against the front of one of the buildings that is home to Republic.
Davenport police said they were called to the area of Pershing Avenue between East 11th and East 12th Streets at 12:14 a.m. Saturday. In an alley between the 300 block of East 11th and East 12th streets, officers located at least 30 shell casings and shattered glass. A Nissan pickup parked for the night was struck by one of the bullets.
The driver of a white Chevrolet sedan that police suspected of being involved in the shooting fled when officers tried to pull the car over.
The chase took police through the city. An officer from the Iowa State Patrol, who were assisting Davenport police with the incident, was able to bring the car to halt with a PIT, or Pursuit Intervention Technique, maneuver.
No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting or the chase.
The driver of the car, Collin Mylik Rush-Brantley, 26, is facing traffic charges that include driving while while license denied or revoked, eluding, interference with official acts and no insurance.
Rush-Brantley is on probation until May 30, 2022.
Rush-Brantley was arrested in September of 2016 on charges of possession with the intent to deliver more than 10 grams but less than 50 grams of crack cocaine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
During a sentencing hearing May 31, 2017, Rush-Brantley’s sentence of 25 years in prison with 10 years being mandatory was suspended. He then was sentenced to five years on probation. He appealed his sentence, but the Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s decision.
In July, Rush-Brantley was accused of violating his probation. He was sentenced to 45 days in the Scott County Jail and placed back on probation.
Iowa Department of Corrections officials could revoke his probation for the new charges and he could be sent to prison on the original 25-year sentence with 10 years mandatory.
Brantley was being held Saturday morning in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $10,200, cash or surety.
Police ask that anyone with information about the to call the Davenport Police Department at 563- 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com.”