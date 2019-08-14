No injuries were reported in a shots-fired incident early Wednesday in Davenport.
At 1:29 a.m., Davenport officers responded to the 3800 block of Bridge Avenue. They found several cartridge cases and damage to three sliding glass doors of an apartment complex.
No further information was released Wednesday.
Police ask anyone with information to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”