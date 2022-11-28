Davenport Police investigate fight between teens Monday outside Adams Elementary School

Davenport police are investigating a fight that occurred Monday outside of Adams Elementary School during which one of those involved in the fight was struck by a vehicle.

The incident was captured on video that has made its way around social media.

The Times is not publishing the video.

According to police, the incident occurred at 4:09 p.m. on the public walkway outside of Adams Elementary School, 3029 N. Division St., which is on the east side of North Division Street and across the street from Williams Intermediate School.

The video shows a boy in his early teens wearing a backpack attacking another teen boy from behind. The boy who was attacked was lifted from his feet and thrown onto the ground. After being thrown to the ground that boy was able to get on top of his attacker and then began to throw punches.

Other people arrived on the scene and attempted to separate the two.

At that point a man driving an SUV whom police identified as 29-year-old Levi Joseph Vincent-Freund crossed over from the southbound lanes of Division Street into the northbound lanes and then onto the sidewalk where the fight was occurring. The SUV struck the boy wearing the backpack who appeared to have initially started the fight.

That boy was knocked to the ground but quickly got up.

The fight then continued between the first boy who was attacked and another teen, both of them fighting up against the front driver’s side of the SUV.

The incident lasted about a minute.

The boy wearing the backpack who seemed to start the fight and who was struck by the SUV is 14 years old, police said. That boy was taken by private vehicle to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, for evaluation of minor injuries received in the initial altercation.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said Vincent-Freund was "a party affiliated with the disturbance." He was being charged with assault with a weapon (vehicle). That charge is an aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa law that carries a jail sentence of two years.

Mike Vondran, spokesman for the Davenport Community School District, said the fight occurred after classes had been dismissed.

Vondran said police advised the district that an incident outside of Adams Elementary was being investigated. He added that the district is awaiting more information from police about the incident.