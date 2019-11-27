You are the owner of this article.
Davenport police investigate gunfire at Iowa Street and Kirkwood Blvd.
Davenport police are investigating gunfire that occurred 6:20 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Iowa Street and Kirkwood Blvd.

According to witnesses, a couple of vehicles were firing at each other.

Officers on the scene found at least one bullet fragment and three spent shell casings lying in the eastbound lanes of Kirkwood Blvd. at the Iowa Street intersection.

There were no reports of injuries.

Davenport police ask anyone with information to call 563-326-6125 or leave an anonymous tip via “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola.”

